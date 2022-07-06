Amazon Prime subscribers just got a year of free GrubHub+

Amazon Prime has a lot of benefits that don’t have anything to do with free shipping or streaming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Today, Amazon is adding yet another perk: a year of free GrubHub+ for all subscribers. That means free deliveries on food orders over $12 (which should be pretty much anything that includes a full meal). According to Amazon’s announcement, GrubHub+ delivery is available from “hundreds of thousands of restaurants” in more than 4,000 cities in the United States. It’s a $10 a month value.

To activate the add-on service, you’ll need to head to amazon.com/grubhub. In addition to free deliveries for most orders, Prime members will also get periodic discounts and free food offers from GrubHub. Note that one year after activation you’ll be automatically enrolled in the $9.99 a month service, and that the service will end if you prematurely cancel Amazon Prime.

Tech lovers have a particular reason to sign up for Prime at the moment: Amazon’s Prime Day deal extravaganza is next week, July 12th and 13th. (Yes, Prime Day is two days, deal with it.) Be sure to check out PCWorld’s early coverage of the lead-up deals, and we’ll have the best discounts available in all major categories when they land on the retailer’s site. Not a subscriber yet? Here’s how to get Amazon Prime for free to see what all the hub-bub is about.