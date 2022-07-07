Deal

Snatch up Razer’s beloved DeathAdder gaming mouse for just $19

Need a cheap mouse for gaming? We got you.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Razer Death Adder
If you’ve been looking around for a good-but-cheap gaming mouse, we’ve got a fabulous deal for you today. Amazon’s selling Razer’s DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $18.99. That would be a killer price even for a no-name gaming mouse, but for the iconic Razer DeathAdder? It’s a no-brainer.

This budget edition of the famously comfortable Razer DeathAdder has 5 programmable buttons, mechanical switches, rubber side grips, and much more. As for sensitivity, this device has a 6,400 DPI optical sensor. It’s not the most sensitive gaming mouse in the world, but that’s not a bad thing. If your mouse is too sensitive, it’s going to be difficult to control until you get accustomed to it—and most people don’t play games anywhere near the ludicrous 16,000+ DPI ratings provided by far pricier gaming mice anyway. Honestly? This heavily discounted DeathAdder is perfect for all but the sweatiest esports gamers, and its ultra-comfortable versatility would be right at home doing standard office or creative work too. You really can’t beat the price, either.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

