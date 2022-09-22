Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q: 4K on a budget

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros 4K resolution

With the TUF Gaming VG289Q, Asus is looking to undercut the 4K market and offer 4K gaming to the masses. In our review, we subjected the gaming monitor to an extensive test to see how it stands up against other 4K displays that are two or three times the price.

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q: The specs

The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q IPS monitor has a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. It achieves 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and supports HDR10 technology for displaying an extended dynamic range. The gaming monitor can be synchronized with both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards via support for their respective adaptive sync technologies.

Display size 28-inch Native resolution 3840×2160 Panel type IPS / 16:9 Refresh rate 60Hz Adaptive sync FreeSync and G-Sync Ports 1 DisplayPort, 2 HDMI, 1 analog audio jack Stand adjustment Height, tilt, swivel, pivot VESA mount Yes, 100x100mm Speakers No HDR Yes, HDR 10 Price $400

Compared to the ROG monitor series, Asus scaled back some of the equipment in its TUF gaming series in order to keep the price low. For example, most red housing parts are missing, as are LED light strips. You will also find a distinct lack of USB ports, and the monitor doesn’t feature integrated speakers.

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q: Image quality

The overall image quality of the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is above average. In particular, the natural color reproduction paired with rich contrast and good brightness is impressive when gaming.

The gaming monitor is mainly suitable for gamers that value high-resolution and detailed graphics. The 28-inch display is less suitable for fast and responsive games due to the relatively sluggish response time of the IPS panel, at 5 milliseconds.

In our gaming test, the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q delivered an outstanding experience with error-free gaming performance. Synchronization with Nvidia and AMD graphics cards works without a hitch, as well. Various technical functions also contribute to good gaming performance, such as black-value brightening, blue-light reduction, and flicker-free technology.

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q: Ports

The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q has two HDMI interfaces and a DisplayPort input. Headphones can also be connected via the audio output.

HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included along with the monitor. A three-year warranty included with purchase makes for a nice bonus perk.

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q: Features and menu

The on-screen menu is clearly laid out in table form and offers various features specifically tailored to gaming, such as predefined game modes and image settings. The configuration of the gaming monitor is mainly done via a five-way joystick, which is easily accessible on the right back of the case. Although some functions can even be addressed directly via additional keys.

In contrast to the materials and build quality, Asus does not make any compromises regarding ergonomic adjustment options. The gaming monitor can be adjusted in height by up to 6 inches and it can also be tilted, and rotated in a wide range on the stand. Asus makes it easy and convenient to adjust and adapt the TUF Gaming VG289Q optimally to just about any location, which helps with fatigue-free gaming.

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q: Power consumption

The power consumption of the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is around 36 watts at maximum brightness during operation, a decently low value. In standby mode, consumption drops to 0.5 watts.

Final thoughts

The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q name says it all: It’s a monitor designed with gamers in mind. However, despite its outstanding visual quality and color range, it only delivers a refresh rate of 60Hz, which, while still suitable for gaming, is well below many other gaming-branded monitors. There are some nifty preset features in the menu as well that you can use for your favorite games, to enhance the experience. Ultimately though, this monitor is all about getting a 4K display on a budget and in that aspect, it delivers with aplomb.

This review originally appeared on PC-Welt, PCWorld’s German sister site.