Keep an eye on your children, pets, and home with this $58 1080p WiFi camera

Pets get into a lot of mischief during the day when their humans are at work. Wish you could keep an eye on them and actually communicate while you are away? You can with this WiFi-enabled 1080p camera by Eco4Life, which is on sale currently for only $57.99.

Yes, with this camera, not only can you view your pets, but you can speak to them too. Just link the camera to your Wi-Fi, set up the app on your iPhone or Android, and get real-time views of what the camera is looking at. It features a wide-angle lens you can remotely adjust for a full 360° view, and it has a speaker and microphone built-in for two-way communication.

And this camera isn’t just ideal for monitoring pets. There are other use cases, such as keeping an eye on your child while they sleep in another room or monitoring your home while you are on vacation for security purposes. The Wi-Fi 1080p Indoor 360° View PTZ IP Camera is a safety item everyone should consider owning, and at just $57.99, it won’t break the bank.

Wi-Fi 1080p Indoor 360° View PTZ IP Camera – $57.99

