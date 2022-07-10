This AI powered text-to-speech tool makes voiceovers sound true to life

Automated voiceover technology isn’t anything new. The problem is that they often make videos sound robotic and lifeless, which is never good. Wish there was a better option? Then check out Speechnow, an AI-powered tool that makes video voiceovers sound true to life.

Speechnow is a browser app that uses an AI algorithm to convert text into spoken word recordings. And it makes those recordings sound as if an actual human spoke them, so it’s ideal for people who post a lot of videos to their socials.

It can convert text from PDFs, e-books, and other types of documents. It features many different voices, so you can pick the one that’s right for your application, translate speech into different languages, and work with video creation software.

If you don’t want to pay hundreds for professional voiceover talent and don’t like the results you get with other automated tools, give Speechnow True to Life AI Text to Speech SN001 a try. Since a lifetime subscription is on sale for just $29.99, it’ll fit within virtually anyone’s budget.

Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech SN001: Lifetime Subscription – $29.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.