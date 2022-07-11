Get this EVGA hot-swappable mechanical keyboard for just $35

Are you in the market for a new gaming keyboard? If so, this deal is going to blow your mind. Amazon is selling the EVGA Z15 RBG gaming keyboard for just $34.99. That’s a savings of $95. This keyboard has hot swap pockets, which means you can really customize the feel of the keys.

The EVGA Z15 has per-key RGB lighting with up to fourteen effects, a volume scroll wheel, and multimedia keys. There’s even a detachable magnetic palm rest, which further adds to the customization. This specific keyboard has Kailh Speed Silver mechanical switches. They’re linear switches, which means they’re both quiet and smooth. They’re typically used by gamers who are looking for more precise keystrokes in competitive eSports titles. Overall, this is a superb deal. Don’t miss out!

[Today’s deal: EVGA Z15 RGB gaming keyboard at Amazon]