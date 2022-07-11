Get this 240Hz MSI gaming laptop for $400 off

Ah, Amazon Prime Day. I can almost smell it on the horizon. Now that we’re less than 24 hours away from the annual event, we’ve been seeing a ton of awesome laptop deals popping up all over the place. If you’ve been looking around for a solid gaming laptop, then we’ve got a great deal for you. Newegg is selling the MSI GP66 Leopard for $1,899. That’s a savings of $400 and it comes with a free MSI gaming headset. Also, if you turn in the mail-in rebate, you’ll save another $100. Let’s talk specs, yeah?

This MSI laptop has an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. That’s plenty of graphics power most games, though you may want to dial it back on brand spanking new titles.The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz (wow). You’re also getting one Mini DisplayPort, one HDMI, and three USB Type-A. The wide port selection is nice, especially if you want to hook up to an external mouse or monitor. Overall, this is banger of a deal that you don’t want to miss.

[Today’s deal: The MSI GP66 Leopard at Newegg]