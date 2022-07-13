Act fast! This Acer Chromebook is a $120 Prime Day lightning deal stunner

The best budget Chromebook deal on Amazon Prime Day is the Acer Chromebook 512 (CPB512-C1KJ), on sale for $120 after Amazon applied a massive 40 percent discount for Prime Day. We think this Chromebook sale is the best budget offering among Amazon’s many Prime Day deals for Chromebooks—though it’s a lightning deal that will disappear when stock runs out, so act fast!

Yes, you can buy cheaper Chromebooks at Amazon, and the differences between some models are slight. For example, we nearly recommended the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 ($146.99, 41 percent off) instead. But that laptop offers just a 1,366 x 768 11.6-inch screen, delivering 15 percent fewer pixels than the 1,366 x 912 display inside the Chromebook 512. It might not matter to you, but it matters to us.

This Chromebook does offer DisplayPort over one of its USB-C ports, however, so you’ll be able to connect to an external display using one of PCWorld’s recommended USB-C hubs. (There are two USB-C ports and two older USB-A ports in all.)

Here’s what we like about this specific Chromebook: first, the price. One hundred dollars is often the rock-bottom price of a Chromebook before you start wandering into refurbished Chromebook territory, and this is a brand new model. Acer’s Chromebook 512 is also made for to be rugged, with a MIL-STD 810G drop rating — ideal for kids (or anyone else) who tend to treat their electronics roughly. You won’t strain your eyes on the 12-inch 912p screen, either, which should be appropriately sized for anyone who wants a pleasantly portable Chromebook.

Inside is an Intel Celeron 4020, at the high end of the Celeron range. That, combined with 4GB of RAM, won’t deliver outstanding performance, but enough for web browsing and possibly something like Roblox, too—which is what you should be primarily using on any web-based Chromebook. Don’t worry too much about the 32GB of storage if you’re just browsing the web, though you’ll want to take advantage of the Google cloud for storage.

Support runs out in June 2027, so you’re assured of five years of supported updates.

Prime Day deal: Buy the Acer Chromebook 512 at Amazon for $120