Prime Day laptop deal: This $500 Lenovo IdeaPad has a beautiful display

Prime Day is here and ready to rumble.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Looking for an everyday productivity laptop? Here’s a juicy Prime Day deal. Microsoft is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro for $499.99. That’s a savings of $410. This machine is a fantastic option for someone who just needs the basics. Let’s get into the specs and other features, shall we?

The IdeaPad 5 Pro is rocking an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, AMD Radeon RX Vega6 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The 16-inch display has a crystal-clear resolution of 2560×1440 and the aspect ratio is a roomy 16:10. As for connectivity, it has one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, one HDMI, and one mic/headphone combo. There’s even a 75 watt-hour battery, which is a pretty good size.

This laptop should be more than capable of handling lightweight tasks like browsing the web, writing papers, checking e-mail, working on spreadsheets, streaming video, and so on. Overall, it’s a solid laptop that’s perfectly designed for busywork. You can’t beat the price, either.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

