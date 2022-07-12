Prime Day laptop deal: This $500 Lenovo IdeaPad has a beautiful display

Looking for an everyday productivity laptop? Here’s a juicy Prime Day deal. Microsoft is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro for $499.99. That’s a savings of $410. This machine is a fantastic option for someone who just needs the basics. Let’s get into the specs and other features, shall we?

The IdeaPad 5 Pro is rocking an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, AMD Radeon RX Vega6 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The 16-inch display has a crystal-clear resolution of 2560×1440 and the aspect ratio is a roomy 16:10. As for connectivity, it has one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, one HDMI, and one mic/headphone combo. There’s even a 75 watt-hour battery, which is a pretty good size.

This laptop should be more than capable of handling lightweight tasks like browsing the web, writing papers, checking e-mail, working on spreadsheets, streaming video, and so on. Overall, it’s a solid laptop that’s perfectly designed for busywork. You can’t beat the price, either.

[ Today’s deal: See the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro at Microsoft ]