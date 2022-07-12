Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is $300 off this Prime Day

If you’re in the market for a portable laptop for office work, you’re in luck. Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for $899 this Prime Day. That’s a massive savings of $300.99.

The Surface Laptop 4 has an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The13.5-inch display has a resolution of 2256×1504 and is touch-enabled. It also has Omnisonic speakers located underneath the keyboard. It weighs just a little under three pounds, making it a capable travel companion.

The 720p webcam is nothing to write home about, but you can always plug into an external device for a clearer picture. You’re also going to need Microsoft 365 for programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and so on. Nitpicks aside, this is a super nice laptop at a fantastic price. You can’t really go wrong here.

[Today’s deal: See the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 at Amazon]