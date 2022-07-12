Save $90 on the latest iPad Mini with this unbeatable Prime Day deal

Apple’s “mighty” iPad Mini refresh gave it the looks and smarts of the newest iPad Air and iPad Pro, but plenty of fans of the teeny tablet balked at the $500 asking price for the base model. On Prime Day 2022, Walmart is offering Amazon some stiff competition with deep discounts on almost all iPad Mini models. The basic 64GB Wi-Fi version is $90 off for a retail price of $409—an absolutely unbeatable deal.

The newest version of the iPad Mini has a super-sleek all-aluminum shell with a fingerprint reader built into the power button, rounded corners and no home button on the front, and crucially, USB-C for charging and accessories. If you’re looking for an upgrade, Walmart also has the 256GB model for $549, which is a clean $100 off Apple’s retail price. The Wi-Fi + cellular version has a less dramatic $30 discount for the 64GB model only.

If the iPad Mini is a little too minuscule for you, be sure to check out PCWorld’s Prime Day roundup post for tablet deals from Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, and just about everyone else.