The Radeon RX 6600, the best 1080p graphics card, is $115 off for Prime Day

It’s been monumentally hard to find a good deal on a graphics card for about two years, but Prime Day 2022 seems to finally be breaking the trend. Today Amazon is selling the PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 for just $255, which is $75 off the retail price for the unmodified card and an amazing $115 off of PowerColor’s list price. You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to qualify for this deal; here’s how to get Prime for free.

PCWorld’s Brad Chacos picked AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 as the best 1080p gaming card on the market, despite being a little pricey for what you get compared to prior generations—a worry you can worry much, much less about with this juicy deal. The card’s RDNA 2 architecture and decent 1793 stream processors, paired to 8GB of ultra-fast GDDR 6 memory, can make short work of even the most intense 3D games. That’s assuming you’re using a standard monitor: if you need to boost to 1440p or 4K resolution, or get up to 144Hz or higher refresh rates, you might need to tone down the graphics settings. If you’re wondering, PowerColor offers a 2-year warranty on its graphics card.

This PowerColor “Fighter” edition of the card comes with a basic dual fan open cooler design, so make sure your case’s internal airflow is up to snuff. It equips your PC with three DisplayPort 1.4 ports and HDMI 2.1, great for supporting the latest displays, and it’s a surprisingly svelte 7.87 inches long. Get an order in quickly if you want it; cheap cards with dramatic discounts won’t last long on Prime Day. Be sure to check out our Prime Day roundup for the best graphics card deals from around the web, too.