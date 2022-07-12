Jump on these killer Prime Day AirPods deals before they disappear

AirPods kicked off the true wireless earbuds craze, pairing solid audio with the usual luxurious Apple user experience. Usually you need to pay up for these premium products, but we’ve spotted some seriously enticing Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals. Act fast if you’re interested, though—AirPods remain a hot commodity, especially on sale, and the current 3rd-gen AirPods are already sold out.

The 2nd-gen AirPods are still available for a wickedly good price though—just $90. That matches the all-time low for these earbuds, which typically fluctuate between $100 and $120. In its review of the 2nd-gen AirPods, Macworld said “their convenience, ease of use, and fit and finish remain unmatched.”

If you want to pay a bit more for an even more premium experience, the delightful AirPods Pro are on sale for $170, a massive savings from their $250 MSRP. “Apple takes the smash-hit AirPods and improves fit, comfort, and sound quality while adding a decent active noise reduction system and great transparency mode,” Macworld said in its review.

Finally, if you prefer over-the-ear cans to buds you slip into your lobes, the top-of-the-line AirPods Max are on sale for $450 for Prime Day, a steep $100 savings. “AirPods Max deliver in the audio department, and are some of the best-designed and built consumer headphones you can buy,” Macworld said, though it also said that these opulent cans would be a lot more appealing for $100 less. Fortunately, that’s exactly what you get with this killer Prime Day discount.