Amazon’s surprisingly capable new Echo Dot is just $19.99 for Prime Day

Some of the juiciest Prime day discounts are for Amazon’s own products, and Kindles aren’t the only tech going for ludicrously low prices. Amazon’s new 4th-gen Echo Dot is on sale for just $19.99, a massive price cut from the usual $50. This is the lowest price it’s ever been, by far, but the deal will disappear alongside Prime Day proper when the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday.

You need to be a Prime subscriber to claim the discount, of course, but here’s how to get Amazon Prime for free.

The 4th-gen Echo Dot basically brings all the same Echo features you know and love from previous generations, but with a new spherical design, overhauled controls, and enhanced audio. “While it boasts an all-new look, the latest Echo Dot is essentially the same speaker as the third-gen Dot, complete with onboard Alexa, stellar smart home capabilities, impressive communication features, and the ability to keep an ear on your home via Alexa Guard,” our sister site Techhive proclaimed in its review.

The 4th-gen Echo Dot is the perfect low-cost way to kickstart or augment a smart home even at full price. For just $20 during this killer Prime Day deal? It’s a no-brainer. For even more juicy discounts, be sure to check out all of PCWorld’s best Prime Day deal selections.

[ Today’s deal: Amazon 4th-gen Echo Dot for $19.99 ]