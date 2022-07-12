Check Amazon’s certified refurbished tech deals for bigger Prime Day savings

Smart shoppers don’t forget to check out Amazon Renewed, Amazon’s certified refurbished store, for additional Prime Day deals savings on everything from iPads to laptops to Amazon Kindles, Echos, and Fire tablets. It’s a way to save even more if you trust Amazon’s returns engineers.

Essentially, Amazon Renewed is the improved version of the “open box” items you’ll find in retail stores. For whatever reason, some shopper has decided that they don’t want a particular item, so they return it to Amazon. Amazon then tests and cleans the product, then places it again online or additional sale. You’ll see these certified refurbished products either sold as “Certified Refurbished” or Amazon Renewed. “A Certified Refurbished Kindle is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device,” Amazon says. “Renewed” products, on the other hand, are tested similarly but come with a 90 day warranty.

Basically, everything that Amazon offers you’ll find online at Amazon Renewed. Here are the best deals on Amazon Renewed products that we’ve found on Prime Day, with some massive deals on iPads and tablets leading the pack: