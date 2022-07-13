Prime Day earbud deals 2022: Big savings on Jabra, Sony, Bose, and Apple

You don’t need a huge set of cans to get good sound quality and noise canceling. True wireless earbuds have come a long way, and right now during Amazon Prime Day, you can scoop up some of the most popular models for practically a song.

Among the most beloved are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, down to $179—a new low price and 36 percent off MSRP ($279). You’ll be hard-pressed to find a pair of true wireless earbuds with better noise canceling. If you love ultra neutral sound profiles too, these will be your dream buds.

Also highly regarded is the Sony WF-1000XM4, which has dropped to $198. That’s also a new low price, equaling to 29 percent off an MSRP of $279.99. Many people love these buds, and for good reason: They have a slightly warmer sound profile that’s pleasing to the ear, solid noise canceling, and a comfortable fit.

But don’t overlook the Jabra Elite 85t. This deal not only slashes the price to a jaw-dropping $115, but includes two wireless charging pads as well. Jabra has gone scorched earth with this pricing: You’re looking at a 60 percent discount on an MSRP of $289.99, and this bundle costs only $5 more than the deal on just the 85t alone. This set of buds is fantastic and ultra portable, with excellent noise canceling and sound quality and a fit ideal for small-to-medium sized ears. At this price they’re practically a steal and they far outclass anything you’d normally get for $100.

Not the Jabra earbuds you wanted to get? You can pick up the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for $139.99 (30 percent off), the Jabra Elite 7 Active for $119.99 (33 percent off), the Jabra Elite 4 Active for $89.99 (25 percent off), and the Jabra Elite 3 for $47.49 (41 percent off) right now, too. These are all at all-time low prices, or very close.

And last but certainly not least, you can pick up Apple AirPods at a discount right now, too. The 2nd-gen AirPods are a cool $89.99 (10 percent off), while the noise-canceling AirPods Pro is down to $169.99 (32 percent off). While the size of the discounts aren’t as huge as with rival brands, these prices are excellent for these Apple buds.

Not sure what to pick? Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for more details on our favorites. Be sure to have a look at all the other fantastic Amazon Prime Day deals happening now, too.