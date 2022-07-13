Upgrade to an ultra-fast 1440p gaming monitor for just $208 on Prime Day

Calling all gamers! If you’ve been looking for a budget-friendly monitor for those competitive esports titles, we’ve got a great deal for you. Amazon is selling the Pixio PX277 for $207.99 for Prime Day. That’s a savings of $52. This specific monitor is packing a lot of goodies at a reasonable price, which is why we think it’s worthy of your attention and consideration. Let’s get into the details then.

The Pixio PX277 is a 27-inch monitor, which is a good size for most desks. The resolution is 2560×1440 and the refresh rate is 165Hz. The response time is an ultra-fast one millisecond. For ports, this monitor is rocking one DisplayPort, two HDMI, and one audio out. Oh and did we mention that it has FreeSync and is compatible with most consoles? Yeah, this monitor is totally solid for PC gaming, especially if you want to save a bit of moolah. For even more juicy discounts, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day monitor deals.

[Today’s deal: See the Pixio PX277 Amazon]