Dell’s sleek, yet powerful Inspiron laptop is $195 off for Prime Day

This is the perfect laptop for business meetings.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus
Are you in the market for a business laptop? If so, we’ve got a great deal for you. Amazon is selling the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus for $1,104.99 this Prime Day. That’s a savings of $195. This machine is pretty darn enticing for the price, if I do say so myself.

The Inspiron 14 Plus is rocking an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The processor should have no problem hammering through any workload, as it features fourteen cores and twenty threads. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2240×1400 and an aspect ratio of 16:10, which is spacious enough for scrolling through documents. Plus, the Atlantic blue color scheme just looks swanky as heck. Overall, this an absolute steal.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

