This massive 58-inch 4K Roku TV is a tiny $298 for Prime Day

If you’re looking for the best value in 4K TV deals on Prime Day, look no further than this Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku TV (58R6E3) on sale at Walmart for $298. This is a killer Prime Day TV deal on a brand that you might call the OnePlus of TVs.

I personally own an older, used 32-inch 720p version of this 4K Roku TV from Hisense, that my wife and I picked up from Craigslist as small bedroom TV. The performance has been surprisingly good, with bright, vivid colors, punchy sound, and a rock-solid implementation of the Roku operating system. The 58R6E3 here is even better: 4K, with Dolby Vision/HDR10 HDR capabilities, a game mode, and four available HDMI ports. That’s a whole lot of bang for remarkably few bucks.

My wife and I almost purchased this TV, but then we considered something a bit more expensive: this related Hisense A6 (55A6H) 55-inch 4K Google TV on Amazon for just $318, down 9 percent. If you’re invested in Google devices (or just Android phones), the integration with Google Home devices and Android phones might make more sense. The personalized Google TV interface also provides recommendations, while Roku does not. The 55A6H is a slightly smaller TV with just three HDMI ports, though it’s the current 2022 model (the Roku TV debuted in 2020). Either way, you’re getting a massive, connected TV that represents one of the best budget TV deals for Prime Day.

For even more jaw-dropping discounts, check out our roundup of the best Prime Day TV deals. You won’t find a TV this big and feature-stacked going for less, though.

