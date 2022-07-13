Our favorite Microsoft Surface laptop is $500 off this Prime Day

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio faces some tough competition, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t our personal favorite. And if you want one, act fast: Amazon is selling the best configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for $2,124. That’s more than $500 (21 percent) off the list price and an all-time low.

Specifically, Amazon is selling the exact configuration of the Surface Laptop Studio we reviewed. This version has 32GB of RAM, a terabyte of SSD storage, and the Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU inside. You’ll know exactly what you’re buying in terms of performance and battery life. In fact, I’m writing this post on the Surface Laptop Studio right now.

What makes the Surface Laptop Studio special, for me, is not so much the pull-forward screen, though that’s fantastic for after-hours videos. I really like the outstanding audio, which makes watching video a powerful experience. Also, this laptop has a GeForce RTX GPU inside. You can definitely game on this laptop. Its dedicated Thunderbolt 4 port means that it pairs easily with Thunderbolt docks of all stripes, too. Not only does the design simply feel like something from the future, the Surface Laptop Studio also has the performance to back it up. It’s always been a little expensive, though, which is why this laptop sale arrives at the right time.

