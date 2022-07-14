We love this screaming-fast Asus ROG gaming laptop, and now it’s $400 off

If you’re looking for a rip-roaring gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, you’re in luck. Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop for $1,249.99. That’s a savings of $400. When we reviewed this model last year, we gave it four and a half stars and an Editor’s Choice award—a rare achievement—thanks to its blazing performance, surprisingly solid audio, and killer value.

“We’ll say this as a public service announcement right now,” we said in our review. “If you’re on the hunt for an affordable yet stupidly fast laptop on a medium budget… skip the rest of this and simply buy the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition right now because of its stunning price-to-performance ratio.” That’s doubly true with today’s outstanding price cut.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 wields a high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, a just-as-high-end AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU (with 12GB of GDDR6), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a blisteringly fast refresh rate of 300Hz, a perfect companion for the ultra-potent hardware. The ports are located at the rear and include one USB 3.2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Type-C, one HDMI, and Gigabit ethernet. The trackpad is relatively smooth and the keyboard has good travel.

It doesn’t include Thunderbolt support, but that’s not really a deal breaker per se—though the lack of a webcam might be in today’s Zoom-centric world. You can work around that, though, and this is a fantastic gaming laptop going for a fantastic price. It’ll trade punches with portable RTX 3080 laptops at a fraction of the cost.

[Today’s deal: See the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition at Best Buy]