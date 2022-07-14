Home / Laptops
We love this screaming-fast Asus ROG gaming laptop, and now it’s $400 off

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition offers killer performance at a fantastic price.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
If you’re looking for a rip-roaring gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, you’re in luck. Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop for $1,249.99. That’s a savings of $400. When we reviewed this model last year, we gave it four and a half stars and an Editor’s Choice award—a rare achievement—thanks to its blazing performance, surprisingly solid audio, and killer value.

“We’ll say this as a public service announcement right now,” we said in our review. “If you’re on the hunt for an affordable yet stupidly fast laptop on a medium budget… skip the rest of this and simply buy the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition right now because of its stunning price-to-performance ratio.” That’s doubly true with today’s outstanding price cut.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 wields a high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, a just-as-high-end AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU (with 12GB of GDDR6), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a blisteringly fast refresh rate of 300Hz, a perfect companion for the ultra-potent hardware. The ports are located at the rear and include one USB 3.2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Type-C, one HDMI, and Gigabit ethernet. The trackpad is relatively smooth and the keyboard has good travel.

It doesn’t include Thunderbolt support, but that’s not really a deal breaker per se—though the lack of a webcam might be in today’s Zoom-centric world. You can work around that, though, and this is a fantastic gaming laptop going for a fantastic price. It’ll trade punches with portable RTX 3080 laptops at a fraction of the cost.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

