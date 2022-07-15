This lightweight, AMD-loaded MSI gaming laptop is $400 off

Calling all gamers! This laptop deal is an absolute gem. Best Buy is selling the MSI Delta laptop for $1,199.99. That’s a massive savings of $400. The refresh rate is a ridiculously fast 240Hz and the laptop itself is made of magnesium alloy, which tends to be durable and lightweight. But the most important thing are the powerful components inside. Let’s get into it.

The MSI Delta features a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. You’ll be able to play most games on the highest graphics settings without breaking a sweat. For ports, it has two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C. The display has a resolution of 1920×1080, which is perfectly fine given the high refresh rate and the overall price of the laptop. The machine also weighs a little over four pounds, which is shockingly lightweight for a gaming laptop. Most gaming rigs tip the scales at around five to six pounds.

If you’re looking to save some money on a gaming laptop that promises fast graphics and processing performance, then the MSI Delta is well worth considering.

[Today’s deal: See the MSI Delta laptop at Best Buy]