Eufy’s diligent, dead-simple $370 robot vacuum is on sale for $199

Chores are one of life’s necessities, but while your grungy floors indeed need cleaning, you don’t have to be the one to do the dirty work. Today, Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy G30 Edge robot vacuum for $199, a massive discount from its usual $340. When we reviewed (and loved) the G30, it cost $370, and even then we called it “within the affordable range for a quality robot vacuum”—so getting that same robovac for just $199 today is a downright steal.

“The Eufy G30 Edge is an easy-to-use mapping robot vacuum that cleans thoroughly and efficiently,” we said, praising the vacuum’s excellent navigation and compatibility with Alexa Google Assistant. Navigating Eufy’s app is a breeze, and the dead-simple setup only takes a minute or two. It lacks some of the features of pricier alternatives, like virtual boundaries and customizable room settings, but nothing major.

Bottom line? The Eufy G30 Edge is a “diligent, no-nonsense robot vacuum” that just works and is available for a fraction of its usual cost today. Any robovac going for under $200 is worth considering, but when it’s one that’s this good, don’t hesitate. Pick up the Eufy G30 and let a robot clean your house for you.

[ Today’s deal: Anker’s Eufy G30 Edge robot vacuum for $199 at Amazon ]