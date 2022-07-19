Best computer deals: Top picks from desktops to all-in-ones

Looking for a new PC workstation? Or perhaps a gaming PC to max out frame rates in your favorite games? You’ve come to the right right place. We’ve hunted down the best desktop computer deals across the web and will update them daily.
Not all deals are created equal, though, so we’re including only the ones we believe offer the best value. There are currently great summer discounts on gaming computers, Dell Inspiron all-in-ones, and home office desktops. Check out the latest deals below.
Note: It’s possible some of these computer deals will have expired before we update this article.
SkyTech Shadow
From: Amazon
Was: $1,349.99
Now: $916.40 (32% off)
SkyTech gaming PCs have been heavily discounted recently and that is only good news for people in the market for an RGB gaming PC. This SkyTech Shadow model leans more toward entry-level budget gaming, but it still packs a Ryzen 5 3600, GeForce GTX 1660, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The graphics card leaves a bit to be desired considering some other budget models come with 3060s. But you could potentially save by buying this system at a steep discount now and replacing the GPU later if you actually need more firepower.
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10
From: Dell
Was: $1,749.99
Now: $1,199.99 (31% off)
Alienware always delivers a futuristic design and cool aesthetics. But these PCs are known to be a bit pricey—and that’s why you should always wait to snag them on a deal. This Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 comes with a Ryzen 7 5800, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD. With no SSD, this system might be a little slower in loading games and apps. Otherwise, the rest of the hardware makes this a solid deal.
HP Envy
From: Walmart
Was: $1,399.99
Now: $999.99 (29% off)
The HP Envy makes for a great home-office or family computer. Also, while it might not have dazzling RGB lighting or a futuristic design, this desktop will allow you (or your family) to play all of your favorite games at reasonable frame rates. It comes with a Core i7-11700, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 2TB HDD. Not bad for a no-frills tower.
XPS Desktop
From: Dell
Was: $2,449.99
Now: $1,799.99 (27% off)
The XPS might not win any design awards, but it’s what’s inside that matters, right? This mid-range gaming machine posing as a cubicle relic has a surprising amount of game-ready hardware. It comes stacked with a Core i9-11900, GeForce RTX 3070, a whopping 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This deal makes it well worth your time convincing your boss to upgrade your workstation.
Yeyian Yari X24 Gaming Desktop
From: Newegg
Was: $2,999.00
Now: $1,999.00 (33% off)
Yeyian gaming might not be a household name, but the specs on this midrange are pretty impressive. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12700KF, GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 2TB HDD. The standout here is the i7-12700KF, which is usually found in higher-end desktops. While this is a little overpriced at MSRP, it’s actually a great deal at 33% off.
MSI Pro AP241 All-in-one
From: Amazon
Was: $699.00
Now: $524.00 (25% off)
MSI, typically known for high-end gaming laptops, also make all-in-ones. The MSI Pro AP241 is a decent budget option all-in-one. It has a 23.8-inch display, a Core i3-10105, Intel UHD 630 integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, a 500GB SSD, and a webcam. If you’re looking for a cheap utilitarian computer that comes with everything you need to get up and running, look no further.
Inspiron 24 5000
From: Dell
Was: $979.99
Now: $779.99 (20% off)
All-in-ones are great for their ease of use and ability to save you precious desk space. This Inspiron 24 5000 comes with a Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 12GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 1TB 5400RPM HDD. The 23.8 inch display is capable of 1920×1080 resolution and it conveniently comes with a pop-up webcam. While the secondary HDD is disappointingly slow, the rest of the specs make this a great all-in-one deal.
CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme 3080
From: Walmart
Was: $3,862.19
Now: $3,139.99 (19% off)
For those looking for a high-end gaming rig, CyberPowerPC is a great choice. With a sleek under-stated design, the Gamer Supreme 3080 packs some pretty great hardware. It comes with a Core i9-11900KF, a GeForce RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 2TB HDD. They even include a liquid cooling system in case you want to overclock—at your own discretion.
Acer Aspire C27
From: Amazon
Was: $1,329.99
Now: $1,116.99 (16% off)
The 27-inch Acer Aspire C27 all-in-one is currently on sale for one of the cheapest prices we have ever seen. It comes with a Core i7-1165G7, GeForce MX330, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. The display is capable of resolutions up to 1920×1080. Actual discrete graphics are rare in an all-in-one, making this a great contender for a family computer everyone can use—even the kids.