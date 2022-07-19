Save $80 on our favorite antivirus suite, Norton 360 Deluxe

If you’re looking to secure your PC, you’ve in luck. Amazon is selling the Norton 360 Deluxe 2022 for $19.99. That’s a savings of $80. Just so you’re aware, this deal is for the digital code only. Amazon also bundled a $10 gift card with the purchase, too. Cool, right? Let’s dive into the specifics.

This suite will cover up to five devices. This includes PCs, Macs, iPhones, and so on. It also comes with VPN access, PC Cloud backup, and dark web monitoring. The VPN is useful for browsing anonymously and encrypting bank passwords and such. As for the Amazon gift card, it has no expiration date.

In our review of the suite, we gave it four and a half stars plus an Editor’s Choice award. We loved how well it combatted security threads and all the extra goodies (aka features) it came with like VPN access and dark web monitoring. “If you’re looking for excellent antivirus protection that won’t get in your way, and which offers a good number of features, then this is the suite to buy,” we said.

There’s no better time to ramp up your security. This deal is simply excellent.

