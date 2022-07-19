This 165-inch folding TV is perfect for your supervillain lair

Sweeping mountain views. Built-in lava flows for efficient heating. 200 rooms for guests and henchmen. No Bond villain would be caught dead (or resurrected) without at least a few of these modern conveniences in their cozy evil compound-slash-luxury villa. Now you can add one more modern innovation to the list: a 165-inch MicroLED HDTV that unfolds out of the floor. It’s just the conversation piece for impressing tuxedoed guests and/or captives.

While extravagantly enormous televisions are nothing new, the M1 from Australian manufacturer C-Seed beats them all with its dramatic folding and unfolding action. The TV swings up from its base (motorized hideaway floor cover optional) in a massive column, unfolding like a room divider in five different segments. When fully rotated and deployed, it boasts MicroLED screen tech for impressive color vibrancy and contrast, compatible with the HDR10+ standard. The M1 boasts five HDMI inputs, a built-in 2.1 speaker setup with subwoofer (surround sound add-on supported, naturally), and a “3840hz” refresh rate — I’m going to assume that’s a typo, since it’s also the horizontal resolution.

The M1 is available in black, silver, gold, or titanium finishes, to match the latest in-lair fixtures, appliances, and torture impliments. According to TechRadar, the M1 costs a mere $400,000, a paltry sum to impress international espionage agents with the latest in technology and style. The supervillain on a budget might inquire about the more frugal 103- and 137-inch versions of the design. A freestanding version, the N1, might be a little cheaper.