Get a free issue of PCWorld’s digital magazine

This month only, the PCWorld team is giving away a free issue of the PCWorld Digital Magazine to PCWorld.com visitors. Click this link to download the July issue PDF.

PCs inspire passion, and PCWorld fuels that passion with the highest-caliber coverage of PC hardware and software. While others chase broad subjects, PCWorld remains 100 percent committed to the most versatile tech gadget in human history: the PC.

PCWorld Magazine is currently published monthly, fully digital, so you can enjoy reading in magazine format on any device. In our July issue you’ll learn 10 little-known Windows tricks that will blow your mind. We’ll also explain laptop ports in breathtaking detail. and what it’s like to switch from Google to DuckDuckGo’s private search. We also have a preview of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 and RDNA 3 chips coming later this year. In all, there are more than 100 pages of reviews, tutorials, news, opinion and buying advice to keep you busy.

We’ve also included a special code to unlock 50 percent off a 12-month subscription. That’s just $9.99 for 12 months. If you choose to subscribe, you’ll access your future issues through a browser or phone app (both are available).

This free edition is delivered in PDF format. Click here to view the issue in your browser or download it to your device.