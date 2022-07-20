Deal

This ultra-fast SteelSeries gaming mouse is only $30

This mouse will surely turn heads.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
SteelSeries mouse
Need a swanky-looking gaming mouse? Well, today you’re in luck. Best Buy is selling the SteelSeries Aerox 3 wired mouse for $30.99. That’s a savings of $29. The honeycomb design is both beautiful and unique, as it allows the RGB lighting to shine through. This mouse is a head-turner, that’s for sure. Flashy aesthetics aside, let’s dive into the specs and features.

The Aerox 3 has a maximum sensitivity of 8500 dots-per-inch and a minimum sensitivity of 200. The highest sensitivity setting might be a little difficult to get accustomed to, so we’d recommend starting off small at first. It has six programmable buttons and the grip style is a claw grip or a fingertip grip. It’s also compatible with Mac and Windows, and it plugs in via USB Type-A.

If you’re looking for a beautiful gaming mouse with solid specs and a low, low price tag, the Aerox 3 is an excellent buy.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

