This ultra-fast SteelSeries gaming mouse is only $30

Need a swanky-looking gaming mouse? Well, today you’re in luck. Best Buy is selling the SteelSeries Aerox 3 wired mouse for $30.99. That’s a savings of $29. The honeycomb design is both beautiful and unique, as it allows the RGB lighting to shine through. This mouse is a head-turner, that’s for sure. Flashy aesthetics aside, let’s dive into the specs and features.

The Aerox 3 has a maximum sensitivity of 8500 dots-per-inch and a minimum sensitivity of 200. The highest sensitivity setting might be a little difficult to get accustomed to, so we’d recommend starting off small at first. It has six programmable buttons and the grip style is a claw grip or a fingertip grip. It’s also compatible with Mac and Windows, and it plugs in via USB Type-A.

If you’re looking for a beautiful gaming mouse with solid specs and a low, low price tag, the Aerox 3 is an excellent buy.

[Today’s deal: See the SteelSeries Aerox 3 wired mouse at Best Buy]