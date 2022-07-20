Get this ultra-portable Lenovo IdeaPad tablet for just $100 – keyboard included

Need a grab-and-go tablet for work and everyday use? If so, we’ve got a ridiculously good deal for you today. Microsoft is selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet i3 for just $100. That’s a savings of $279.99. It weighs a little under two pounds, making it a capable traveling companion. But what about the specs? Well, let’s take a quick peek under the hood.

The Duet i3 is rocking an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. As you can imagine, this tablet is designed for lightweight tasks only given the specs. The 10.3-inch display has a 1080p resolution and is touch-enabled. The screen is on the smaller side, but it’s fine for checking e-mail or browsing the web and it cuts down the weight. It also also comes with a keyboard.

[Today’s deal: See the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet i3 at Microsoft]