Save 47% on Adobe Photoshop & Premier Elements in PCWorld’s software store

If you’re into photo or video editing, you’re in luck. We’ve got an epic deal for you today. PCWorld’s software store is selling Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 & Premier Elements 2022 (a bundle!) for $79.99. That’s a savings of $70 off the usual price, and better yet, it’s at least $20 cheaper than you’ll find this bundle going for on sale at other major retailers like Amazon and Office Depot.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 is the consumer version of the photo editing software. It has Sensei AI technology built-in, which helps edit your photos. This is a great tool if you’re new to photo editing. You can also remove awkward or unwanted objects, combine two photos into one, and much more. You can even swap out the sky for a more vibrant one if you really want to.

Adobe Premier Elements 2022 is a capable video editing program that’s suitable for both amateurs and professionals. This program offers guided edits as well, making it easy to apply cool special effects and whatnot. You can even add special effects to a specific portion of your video with the ‘Select object’ tool.

These awesome editing tools can really help your pictures and videos pop. Adobe is a household name for a reason. Getting Photoshop Elements and Premier Elements 2022 for 47% off the usual price, with the ability to install each program on two PCs? It’s a no-brainer.

