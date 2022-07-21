Corsair’s luxurious new Xenon monitors are custom built for game streamers

We’ve seen a few standout gaming-focused monitors as of late, notably Razer’s style-over-substance Raptor and Alienware’s eye-popping OLED behemoth. Corsair entered the market last year with a 32-inch, 1440p, 165Hz monitor aimed at gamers and streamers, and today it expanded the line with two new models. Both are 32 inches, one with 4K resolution and “just” 144Hz, the other at 1440p with 240Hz.

The 32-inch model, the Xenon 32UHD144, is the flagship of the line. It has all the standard hallmarks of a high-end gaming monitor. That includes a fast “quantum dot” IPS panel with 1ms response time, support for HDMI 2.1 (two ports, perfect for connecting consoles) and DisplayPort 1.4, a built-in USB-C hub with extra USB-A ports, G-Sync and FreeSync support, standard VESA mount, all that jazz. But the stand is what really stands out (sorry) about the design. In addition to the usual cable routing and various adjustment points, the top of the stand can accept a threaded mount for accessories, including a webcam, a splash light, or even a full-sized DSLR camera. That’s where the appeal for streamers comes in.

Naturally the mounting hardware costs extra, and it won’t come cheap, since it’s being sold through the streamer-focused Elgato sub-brand. The 1440p 165Hz model also gets the elaborate streamer-friendly stand, but oddly, the 1440p 240hz version of the panel does not — maybe Corsair thinks the fast panel won’t appeal to streamers for some reason.

Refreshingly, you can buy both panels with or without stands included, which will save you a nice bit of cash if you already have a set of VESA mounts you like to use. The 4K panel (Xenon 32UHD144) costs a hefty $1000 with the stand, or $900 without. The 1440p 240Hz version (Xenon QHD240) is $700 with the simpler stand, $650 without. Check out our roundup of the best monitors if you’d like to see our recommendations before you splurge, but the 4K Corsair Xenon offers a unique mix of high-end features you won’t find all together in many other displays.