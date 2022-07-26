Assemble this jigsaw puzzle and you could walk away $1 million richer

Inflation has gone totally bonkers. Prices on everything from groceries to gas are rising at a seemingly exponential rate, so it’s harder for people to make ends meet. Which is precisely why The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is so popular. And why, with a very limited time price drop to $24.99 from July 22 to July 27, you should jump at the opportunity.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is a pretty ingenious idea from the folks at MSCHF. Once assembled, each puzzle reveals a QR code that tells you how much money you’ve won. Prize amounts range from as little as a dollar to as much as $1 million. And every puzzle wins something, which is more than can be said about playing the lottery or even the stock market.

Note that, although this product is called The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, the maximum prize is $1 million. Of all the puzzles printed, however, two are able to win this amount, hence the name. Still, a million bucks would sure be nice to have right now. And since you can save about $5 off the cost of purchasing a single puzzle, the timing couldn’t be better.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle – Price Dropped to $24.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.