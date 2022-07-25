Home / Entertainment
Deal

Pick up this HyperX gaming headset for an absurdly low $15

This is a crazy good deal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
HyperX headphones
HyperX

Need an affordable gaming headset? You’re in luck. Amazon is selling the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset for just $14.99. That’s a savings of $25 and a solid deal all around, as name brand gaming headsets tend to sell for $50 or more. This wired headset is compatible with PC and consoles, and the ear cups look super comfortable and cushiony.

The HyperX has spatial audio, ear cups that can rotate up to 90-degrees, a swivel-to-mute microphone, adjustable steel sliders, and more. Basically, spatial audio recreates a cinema-like experience where the sound surrounds you. The ear cups are also made of memory foam and leatherette material, and there’s a volume slider on the headset itself.

This headset is the real deal. You definitely don’t want to miss out.

Get the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset for $14.99 from Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Coupon Codes