Home / Laptops
Deal

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is chic, powerful, and $621 off

This laptop is swanky as heck.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Dell XPS 13 Touch
Dell

Need a swanky laptop for work? If so, we’ve got a killer deal for you. Dell is selling the XPS 13 Touch for $1,028.99. If you add the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout, you can get an extra $50 off. That’s a savings of $621. Made out of aluminum, the XPS 13 Touch is both durable and lightweight. It weighs just two and a half pounds, making it the ultimate travel companion.

This XPS 13 comes with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That Intel processor is a generation behind the bleeding edge—which is probably why this discount exists—but the Core 7 will still have more than enough power for most tasks. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has a pixel-packed resolution of 3840×2160 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The bezels are ultra-thin, too. This gives you way more screen real estate for working on spreadsheets, watching videos, and so on. The design is also quite chic and sophisticated. It’s the kind of laptop you wouldn’t mind bringing with you to an important business meeting.

Dell’s XPS notebooks have been a mainstay in our roundup of the best laptops for years now, even at full price. Picking up the XPS 13 Touch for over $600 off is an awesome deal you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Get the Dell XPS 13 Touch for $1,028.99 at Dell

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes