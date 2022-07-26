This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is chic, powerful, and $621 off

Need a swanky laptop for work? If so, we’ve got a killer deal for you. Dell is selling the XPS 13 Touch for $1,028.99. If you add the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout, you can get an extra $50 off. That’s a savings of $621. Made out of aluminum, the XPS 13 Touch is both durable and lightweight. It weighs just two and a half pounds, making it the ultimate travel companion.

This XPS 13 comes with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That Intel processor is a generation behind the bleeding edge—which is probably why this discount exists—but the Core 7 will still have more than enough power for most tasks. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has a pixel-packed resolution of 3840×2160 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The bezels are ultra-thin, too. This gives you way more screen real estate for working on spreadsheets, watching videos, and so on. The design is also quite chic and sophisticated. It’s the kind of laptop you wouldn’t mind bringing with you to an important business meeting.

Dell’s XPS notebooks have been a mainstay in our roundup of the best laptops for years now, even at full price. Picking up the XPS 13 Touch for over $600 off is an awesome deal you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Get the Dell XPS 13 Touch for $1,028.99 at Dell