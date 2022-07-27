Preparing for the CompTIA Linux+ exam? Practice with 20 hours of PBQs for $30.

As with all IT skills, deploying Linux services successfully requires study and training, which is why employers often look for specific certifications such as CompTIA Linux+ to validate your knowledge. So before you undergo your cert exam, you’ll need to make sure you’re prepared, and the 2022 Complete Linux Certification Learning Paths can help.

Featuring 20 hours of performance-based questions (PBQs) and Command-line Exercises, this lifetime access course aims to prepare you for CompTIA’s XK0-005 exam, five of the Linux Professional Institute’s exams, and the EX-200 exam for Red Hat Certified System Administrators (RHCSA). The questions cover real-world scenarios, giving students a taste of what’s to come beyond basic terminal commands.

The questions are constructed, updated, and rigorously QA’d by in-house experts at LinuxPath, a training platform designed to make studying fun and interactive. The Plus, LinuxPath solicits student feedback upon completion to improve its content for the next generation of learners.

Usually $132, you can purchase the 2022 Complete Linux Certification Learning Paths: Lifetime Subscription for $29.99 or 77% off.

