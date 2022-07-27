Pick up this 165Hz, 1440p curved HP gaming monitor for just $210

Are you in the market for for a high refresh rate gaming monitor that also comes packed with pixels? If so, we’ve got a fabulous deal for you today. Newegg is selling the HP X27qc 27-inch monitor for $209.99. That’s a savings of $140. It’s a great option for the gamer who’s looking to save a bit of money.

This HP monitor has a resolution of 2560×1440, a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of one millisecond. It measures 97% on the sRGB color gamut (according to HP), and it has a curvature of 1500R as well as a viewing angle of 178-degrees. The screen is 27-inches with an aspect ratio of 16:9, which is a nice size for a home office. And gamers will like the addition of AMD’s FreeSync Premium adaptive sync tech, which promises smooth visuals with Radeon and GeForce graphics cards alike.

Hitting high refresh rates at 1440p is the sweet spot for modern PC gaming, and this monitor is an absolute steal. You better pick it up before it disappears into the nether.

Get the HP X27qc 27 monitor for $209.99 at Newegg