AMD Noise Suppression arrives to challenge RTX Voice

Any PC gamer worth their 20,000 DPI custom-weighted mouse knows that communication is essential in multiplayer games. To that end, AMD is aiming to make you easier to understand while using a mic in-game. The new AMD Noise Suppression feature can use your graphics card to intelligently screen background noise from your environment, like an air conditioner or even the sound from your own speakers. If you use this new power to say things like “gee gee GTFO newb,” well, that’s on you.

The new system is a rival to Nvidia’s RTX Voice feature (now part of the Nvidia Broadcast suite), accomplishing more or less the same thing. Despite the association with gaming and the use of either a Ryzen 5000+ CPU or Radeon RX 6000+ GPU, the AMD Noise Suppression feature isn’t limited to in-game communication. Once it’s configured in the driver it’ll work with any app that uses voice input, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Discord, and that other one that no one seems to remember.

Also included in the Adrenalin 22.7.1 driver update are some notable OpenGL improvements, which AMD claims can improve performance in games like Minecraft by up to 90 percent on some RX 6000 cards. Radeon Super Resolution (the older standard, not the more impressive FSR 2) now works on more notebooks with discrete RX 5000 and 6000 cards in hybrid graphic setups, and it now works for borderless fullscreen mode. You can download the latest Adrenalin driver package here.