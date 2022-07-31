Monitor the Dark Web for compromised data with this $49 service

The internet offers a fantastic way to keep us connected with the rest of the world. That said, it can also be a scary place, especially with hackers and data thieves vying for your personal information. After all, if a giant like Facebook can experience a data breach, who’s to say the average web user’s data is any more secure?

Fortunately, organizations like Insecure Web are fighting to keep our data secure, and it’s offering its Dark Web monitoring tools for businesses for just $49 for a limited time. With this suite, you can create a business out of protecting vulnerable assets like IP addresses, domains, and much more.

With an Insecure Web subscription, you can monitor activity on hidden websites, chat rooms, P2P networks, and Internet Relay Chats (IRC). You’ll be able to detect exposed credentials, remove personal or proprietary data found on the Dark Web, and even pitch your own ethical hacking services to potential clients.

Subscribers are given 1,000 credits that renew each year, which you can spend to monitor all the email addresses under one domain as well as three user names, phone numbers, IP addresses, and personal emails.

Start your ethical hacking business with an Insecure Web Dark Web Monitoring for Business: Lifetime Subscription, on sale this week for $49.

Dark Web Monitoring for Business: Lifetime Subscription – $49

Monitor the Dark Web for Your Clients

Prices subject to change.