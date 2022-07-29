This 60-hour Microsoft Office training is over $300 off this week

It’s hard to imagine a computer without Microsoft Office. Many of us practically grew up with the perennial software suite, and the next generation undoubtedly uses it as part of their grade school curriculum. But as universal as Office is, few can use its programs to their utmost potential, and those who do are better prepared when applying for jobs or excelling in the workplace (pun intended).

So if you want to get a leg up on the competition, become a better employee, or simply master these MS programs’ fundamentals, this Microsoft Office Bundle with Accredited Certification has what you’re looking for. The collection usually costs $337, but you can purchase it for $29 or 91% off.

Featuring 90 hours of content on Microsoft Office’s most popular programs — Word, Excel, and PowerPoint — this training can show you how to take your professional skills to the next level. When you complete the training, you’ll receive International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) certificates to showcase to employers and clients.

If you frequently send documents such as reports and flyers, you’ll find the Word lessons on formatting and object embedding helpful. But if your job involves analyzing data, you can dive into the lessons on creating tables and making your worksheets visually appealing. There are even classes on incorporating graphics and video into PowerPoint presentations to make them visually appealing.

The Microsoft Office Bundle with Accredited Certification is on sale this week for just $29.

Learn Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Prices subject to change.