How to get one year of PlayStation Plus Essential for $60

Got your hands on a new PlayStation 5? Or perhaps your annual PlayStation Plus subscription is nearing its renewal date. Whatever the case, if you want to get the most out of your PS5 experience, PS Plus is essential, so much so that Sony named its entry-level subscription precisely that when it rebooted its service in June.

With PlayStation Plus Essential, you’ll get all the perks you need to hop online and play with (or against) other players. Subscribers get new PS4 and PS5 games that you can access online and play for as long as you maintain your PS Plus account. This also includes exclusive cosmetics such as skins and weapons in titles you can typically play without PS Plus, allowing you to flaunt your style when duking it out against the competition.

That said, certain games require PS Plus to access multiplayer, making it crucial if you ever hope to encounter Let Me Solo Her while playing Elden Ring. But if you’re looking for extra incentives, Sony gives members 200GB of cloud storage (100GB for PS4 and 100GB for PS5) to store save games, which is handy if you want to access your account on a different console. To top it off, PS Plus Essential users also get exclusive discounts on DLC as well as current and upcoming games.

Want to experience the PlayStation 5 the way it was meant to be enjoyed? You can purchase a PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription for just $59.99.

PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription – $59.99

Step Into PS Plus Multiplayer

Prices subject to change.