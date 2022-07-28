Save $1,300 on this fully loaded, certified refurbished Lenovo IdeaPad laptop

Have you been looking around for a premium laptop with a killer display? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve got quite the deal for you today. eBay is selling a certified refurbished Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro for $699. That’s a claimed savings of $1,300 (!!!), though Lenovo’s website sells the same configuration for a hair over $1,400. Either way, this is a smoking-hot deal.

There’s a reason for it though; this is a certified refurbished laptop sold by an authorized Lenovo reseller after being repaired to “pristine, like-new condition.” A two year warranty paired with such a steep discount and hardware like this makes the deal well worth your attention, however. The Slim 7 Pro is rocking an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2880×1800 and is touch-enabled. According to Lenovo, it also has a maximum brightness of 400 nits. It also weighs a little over three pounds, which is considered lightweight and travel-friendly. The keyboard is backlit and the machine comes loaded with Windows 11.

We’ve loved the IdeaPad Slim 7 notebooks we’ve gotten our hands on in the past. A laptop of this quality and power is an absolute steal at this price, and the two year warranty helps reduce concerns about buying a (certified) refurbished product. Don’t miss out.

