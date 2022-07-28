Home / Laptops
Deal

Save $1,300 on this fully loaded, certified refurbished Lenovo IdeaPad laptop

This laptop is a gem amongst the sand dunes.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro
Lenovo

Have you been looking around for a premium laptop with a killer display? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve got quite the deal for you today. eBay is selling a certified refurbished Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro for $699. That’s a claimed savings of $1,300 (!!!), though Lenovo’s website sells the same configuration for a hair over $1,400. Either way, this is a smoking-hot deal.

There’s a reason for it though; this is a certified refurbished laptop sold by an authorized Lenovo reseller after being repaired to “pristine, like-new condition.” A two year warranty paired with such a steep discount and hardware like this makes the deal well worth your attention, however. The Slim 7 Pro is rocking an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2880×1800 and is touch-enabled. According to Lenovo, it also has a maximum brightness of 400 nits. It also weighs a little over three pounds, which is considered lightweight and travel-friendly. The keyboard is backlit and the machine comes loaded with Windows 11.

We’ve loved the IdeaPad Slim 7 notebooks we’ve gotten our hands on in the past. A laptop of this quality and power is an absolute steal at this price, and the two year warranty helps reduce concerns about buying a (certified) refurbished product. Don’t miss out.

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro for $699 at eBay

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes