This Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is beautiful, powerful, and only $540

Have you been perusing the world wide web for an affordable gaming laptop? If so, we’ve got a killer deal for you today. eBay is selling the Lenovo Legion 5 for just $539.99. That’s a savings of $360. The design is really subtle and a nice department from the usual gaming aesthetic (red accents, three-headed snake logo, etc). The jet black color scheme gives it a more mature, sophisticated look. The internals are pretty good for an extremely low-cost gaming laptop, too. Let’s take a look under the hood.

The Legion 5 is rocking an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. You may want to dial back the graphics to medium or high on newer titles with that entry-level graphics cards, though. That said, this laptop shouldn’t have any problem running more lightweight games. For ports, it has one HDMI, one USB Type-C, one DisplayPort, and one headphone/microphone combo.

This laptop is a shining jewel amongst the sand dunes. We predict it’s going to sell out fast, so make sure you take advantage of this opportunity and buy now.

Get the Lenovo Legion 5 for $539.99 at eBay