Multilayered Security: Cyber Defense from the Chip to the Cloud

Cybersecurity threats are at an all-time high, and there’s no end in sight. As just one example, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports that it received 847,376 complaints in 2021, an increase of 7% over the previous year.

Given this reality and the high cost of cyber attacks — $6.9 billion in losses from the incidents reported to the FBI alone — IT leaders need new approaches to protect business computers.

That’s especially true in the age of remote work. While hybrid work benefits employees and employers alike, it increases risks to company data as users take laptops and other devices away from the protection of company networks.

Fortunately, multilayered security features can help defend devices at every level, from the chip to the cloud. And AMD and Microsoft have risen to the challenge.

Integrated security

Multilayered security means protecting users, apps, and data at every level, from software through firmware, down to the level of individual processors. It’s essential in the era of hybrid work when many employees have left the shelter of corporate networks (some permanently) and do much of their work in their cloud.

To make it possible AMD and Microsoft have partnered to integrate security through the operating system (OS) and the processors powering business laptops. For example, AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors ship integrated with the Microsoft Pluton™ security processor.

Pluton is a chip-to-cloud security technology designed and updated by Microsoft that hardens new Windows 11 PCs against attack with continuous protection for user identity, data, and apps. Now, for the first time, it ships with AMD processors.

AMD also partners with Microsoft to tightly integrate OS security features such as Microsoft Secured-core PC and Hardware-enforced Stack Protection. And the chipmaker works closely with laptop manufacturers to enable and complement their own enterprise-level security features.

Full memory encryption is a standard feature on AMD Ryzen™ PRO processors, enabled by AMD Memory Guard. This feature delivers real-time encryption of system memory to help defend against physical attacks should a laptop be lost or stolen. Even if a cyber thief gets their hands on a laptop and somehow accesses working memory before it’s erased, the memory is encrypted.

AMD Shadow Stack, also found on AMD processors, helps thwart control-flow malware attacks in which attackers attempt to hijack the instructions executed by legitimate software.

The result of these and other innovations: continuous protection for user identities, data, and apps on new Windows 11 PCs.

In short, multilayered security working at the hardware, OS, and system level — including features from AMD PRO Security and Microsoft — can help defend devices against the sophisticated cyber attacks of today and the foreseeable future.

