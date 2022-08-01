You’ll barely notice this $325 refurbished HP laptop isn’t brand new

With inflation through the roof, buying new tech is probably the last thing on your priority list. But sometimes, life gets in the way. Your current computer may be on its last legs, or perhaps you have a newly grad starting college soon. Whatever the case, shopping refurbished can save you hundreds of dollars if you need to get your hands on a laptop quickly, one example being this HP EliteBook 840 for $329.99.

This HP EliteBook comes with all the essentials you can expect from a laptop. You’ll get a dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM for light workloads such as word processing and web browsing. It also comes with a 14-inch multitouch display, which might come in handy if you need to make quick photo edits or work with multiple windows. The 256GB SSD makes loading programs quick and seamless. And lastly, the laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro, which provides benefits such as BitLocker and Windows Sandbox.

We can’t all get a lucky windfall, so it pays to be price-conscious when buying new or replacement tech. You can purchase a refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G2 today for $324.99.

Prices subject to change.