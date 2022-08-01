Home / Laptops
Pick up this 1440p, 144Hz curved gaming monitor for just $200

Game on, people!
Ashley Biancuzzo
Are you in the market for an ultra-fast yet pixel-packed gaming monitor? If so, we’ve got a great deal for you today. Newegg is selling the ViewSonic VX2768 27-inch monitor for $199.99. That’s a savings of $80. This monitor has a curvature of 1500R, which really ups the immersion factor. However, the real highlights are the high refresh rate and the crystal clear resolution. Let’s get into it.

This ViewSonic monitor has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a one millisecond response time. It comes with AMD FreeSync as well, which eliminates gnarly screen tearing and stuttering when paired with a compatible AMD or Nvidia graphics card. For ports, it has one DisplayPort, one audio out, and two HDMI. The monitor measures 27-inches with a viewing angle of 178-degrees and an aspect ratio of 16:9. In other words, it’s a great size for a home office.

This is a fantastic monitor at a phenomenal price. You better swoop in before it’s gone.

