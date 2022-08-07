Get 10TB of fast, secure cloud storage for under $100

Deleting files from your laptop or smartphone isn’t fun. For one, you might have important work documents that you need to prioritize, meaning less important (but still valuable) files will face the chopping block first. Alternatively, you can save these files to a cloud storage provider like Prism Drive, which is offering 10TB of lifetime storage for just $89.

Prism Drive is a fast, secure cloud storage solution that supports a wide range of file extensions ranging from XLS and PPT to MP4 and JPEG, so you can use it for anything from college papers to vacation albums. You can access your storage drive either through your web browser or Prism Drive’s mobile app, meaning you can upload content on one device and retrieve it on another. And it’s backed by zero-knowledge encryption, so Prism Drive can’t gain any data about you from your uploads.

Once you’ve uploaded your files, you can generate shareable links to send files to friends and family, making Prism Drive an excellent choice if you want to host albums or work docs that need to be accessed by multiple parties.

Need a cloud storage solution that covers all your bases? Prism Drive is offering a 10TB lifetime subscription for $89 for a limited time.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (10TB) – $89

Back Up Your Content

Prices subject to change.