Watch content from any region with this $49 smart DNS tool

We always recommend using a VPN when browsing the web, especially if you need to use public hotspots. But if you spend most of your time at home and want an easier way to access content, then you probably don’t need an entire VPN suite.

Getflix acts as a solid middle ground. Featured on Lifehacker and Digital Spy, this service uses DNS to only re-route the connections you want to make rather than all network traffic, so you don’t have to worry about your speed being negatively impacted. This basically means your Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming traffic will pass through its servers, allowing you to watch shows that aren’t available in your region.

Getflix does all this without your data being logged. Additionally, your connections are SSL secured and by 256-bit encryption, so you can rest assured that your information will stay private. Lastly, you can use Getflix on a variety of computers, mobile gadgets, and operating systems for up to five devices.

Want to stream your favorite content without restrictions? You can purchase a lifetime Getflix subscription today for just $49 or over 90% off.

Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription – $49

