Get nearly $100 off this solar generator kit

Emergencies happen, and you might not have electricity when you need it most. That’s why it’s worthwhile to have a backup power source that isn’t tied to your power grid. You don’t need to outfit your entire home with solar panels, but a couple of them wouldn’t hurt, especially if you only need to power a few crucial devices.

If you’re looking for an affordable option, consider this Generark Solar Generator for $1,499. This kit comes with a HomePower ONE backup power station and two SolarPower ONE panels.

Access to electricity is paramount if you need to keep your devices and appliances up and running. The HomePower ONE handles that easily, offering three AC outputs, a 12V/10A car outlet, and four USB ports for smaller devices. It features a 1,002Wh capacity, which Generark claims is enough for seven days of power off a single charge. You can easily recharge it from your car, a wall outlet, or the included solar panels.

Speaking of which, the two SolarPower ONE panels provide 100W of power each, allowing you to charge the power station as it supplies electricity to your appliances. They’re also rated at 50% higher energy conversion efficiency than standard solar cells. Finally, these panels are easy to use, with setup taking just 30 seconds. It’s no wonder this bundle earned 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon.

Right now, you can get a Generark Solar Generator for $1,499, down from $1,597.

Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE – $1499

Harness the Power of the Sun

Prices subject to change.