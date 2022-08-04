Study for four CompTIA cybersecurity certification exams for $30

It certainly seems like there’s a new data breach every day, but that might be good news if you want to learn how to be a hacker yourself. No, that doesn’t mean joining the villains. Rather, you can put those skills to good use by finding a company’s vulnerabilities and patching them before nefarious agents take advantage of them. This 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle can show you how.

This four-course collection can help you prepare for a few popular cybersecurity certification exams, which may ultimately help you find employment as a white hat hacker. The courses are provided by iCollege, an online learning hub and official CompTIA partner trusted by Silicon Valley organizations and beyond.

In these courses, you can study for the CAS-003, PT0-001, CS0-002, and SY0-601 exams, which are crucial in validating your risk management, penetration testing, countermeasure, and security architecture skills. Overall, you’ll get over 150 hours of comprehensive training from top-rated instructors.

Want to join the front lines of cyber security? You’ll need to earn your certifications first, and this four-course CompTIA training bundle can help for $30.

The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle – $30

Fight Cybercrime on the Front Lines

