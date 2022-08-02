Save a whopping $600 on MSI’s GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio

Buying a graphics card used to be a frustrating experience. It’s been next to impossible to get one over the last two years due to supply chain issues and overwhelming demand from cryptocurrency miners. Fortunately, times are changing and prices are dropping. Newegg is selling the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio for $1,249.99. You can get an additional $80 off if you apply the promo code VGAEXCJDMS24 at checkout. That’s a savings of $600 off the MSRP.

This GPU is a luxurious choice if you’re looking for a ton of graphics power. In addition to being one of the fastest graphics cards ever created, able to power 4K gaming experiences without breaking a sweat, its 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM makes the RTX 3090 an exceptional option for content creators and machine learning enthusiasts who require ample memory. Its ray tracing and DLSS capabilities are second only to the $2,000 RTX 3090 Ti, as well. MSI’s high-end RTX 3090 design packs one HDMI 2.1 connection and three DisplayPorts.

This is a superb deal. You better swoop in real fast before it dissolves into the nether.

Get the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 GPU for $1,249.99 at Newegg